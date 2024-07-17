Blood Brothers reveals casting for autumn 2024 UK tour

Bill Kenwright Ltd has announced casting for its touring production of Blood Brothers for autumn 2024.

Vivienne Carlyle is set to reprise the role of Mrs Johnstone, having played the character in the show’s West End production. Sean Jones and Joe Sleight will return to the production as twins Mickey and Eddie, while Gemma Brodrick will reprise the role of Linda.

Also returning are Sarah Jane Buckley (as Mrs Lyons), Scott Anson (as Narrator), Tim Churchill (as Mr Lyons), Chloe Pole (as Donna Marie), Alex Harland (as Policeman/Teacher), Graeme Kinniburgh (as Postman/Bus Conductor) and Jess Smith (as Brenda).

New additions to the cast include James Ledsham (as Sammy), Ben Mabberley (as Perkins) and Dominic Gore (as Neighbour).

Blood Brothers tells the story of twins separated at birth, who grow up on the opposite sides of the tracks, only to meet again with tragic consequences. The musical features such standards as “A Bright New Day”, ”Marilyn Monroe” and “Tell Me It’s Not True”.

The creative team is led by director Bob Tomson and resident director Tim Churchill, and includes musical supervisor Matt Malone, sound designer Dan Samson, set and costume designer Andy Walmsley and lighting designer Nick Richings.

The UK tour will visit Cardiff (20 to 24 August), Rhyl (27 to 31 August), Blackpool (3 to 7 September), Skegness (10 to 24 September), Weston-Super-Mare (17 to 21 September), Edinburgh (24 to 28 September), Aberdeen (1 to 5 October), Inverness (8 to 12 October), Glasgow (15 to 19 October), Newark (22 to 26 October), Portsmouth (5 to 9 November), Darlington (12 to 16 November), Manchester (19 to 30 November), and Leeds (3 to 7 December).

Tickets for select venues are on sale below.