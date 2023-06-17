Birthday Honours: Kenneth Cranham, Celia Imrie, Vicky McClure and more recognised

The King’s Birthday Honours were released last night, with a variety of individuals from the world of the arts recognised.

Writer Ben Okri, who has adapted his novels for the stage, was knighted, while both Anna Wintour and Ian McEwan became Companions of Honour – the step above damehood and knighthood. Stephen Frears, who directed The Queen, was knighted.

Also knighted was former theatre producer and former chair of the Historic Royal Palaces Rupert Gavin, who assisted in the founding of the Theatre Tax relief, as well as Opera North general director Richard Mantle. John Lawson, chair of Scottish Opera, was made CBE.

Tenor Nicky Spence was made OBE,

On the acting side, Kenneth Cranham (CBE), Celia Imrie (CBE) and Vicky McClure (MBE) were all recognised. Further awards went to artistic directors Yasmin Sidhwa and Femi Elufowoju Jr. Lighting designer Michael Hulls was made OBE, while Big Bad Wolf Children’s Theatre Company’s Suzann McLean was also recognised.

Playwright Inua Ellams picked up an MBE, as did Natalia Kaliada and Nicolai Khalezin, the co-founding artistic directors of internationally renowned Belarus Free Theatre. Theatre Peckham’s Suzanne McLean picked up the same honours.

Bristol’s Tobacco Factory Theatres chair Sarah Smith picked up an MBE, as did TIN Arts’ artistic director Tina Chaytor.