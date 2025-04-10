Best theatre ticket offers and discounts available across the UK

As much as we all wish that we could spend every evening in the theatre, eating interval ice cream and indulging in our favourite stories, we recognise that theatre-going isn’t the cheapest of hobbies. However, there are plenty of venues and organisations – both inside and outside of the capital – that are offering schemes to make theatre that little more accessible.

It’s always worth checking your local venue to see what they have in place, and of course, there’s always the WhatsOnStage Theatre Club as an option! But read on for other initiatives you may be able to make use of.

Young people aged 14 to 25 and full-time students can see RSC shows for £10 through the company’s partnership with TikTok! These aren’t just the ones in Stratford either (so shows in London are partially eligible) – and best of all, you can bring a friend for the same price. Buzzing.

Chichester’s Prologue scheme offers £5 tickets to young people aged between 16 and 30 for all its productions across its summer and winter seasons (which, considering the breadth and quality, is a great thing). If you’re a prologue member, you can book up to two tickets, so another person (aged between 16 and 30) can join you for the same price. If that’s not all, you also get 10% off in the cafes and bars!

Aged 16 to 35? The Donmar Warehouse in London has an exclusive mailing list that you can sign up to. There, you’ll be the first to hear about their £20 tickets (including on the front row), plus receive insights to shows, invites to socials, and exclusive offers at the bar.

You can also get £12 tickets at the Young Vic if you’re under 25 or a full-time student. They also offer “Lucky Dip” seats for the same price – you book in advance and only find out your seat number once you arrive – you could score some premium seats at a budget price! And the icing on the cake is the £10 First Preview Lottery, available for all their productions.

Since 2015, the Old Vic has been making it easy to plan a cheap (sometimes solo) date! For the first five previews of each show, tickets are available to audiences for £10. They’re available to anybody, but you’ll need to be quick and sign up to the mailing list, as the tickets are usually snapped up fast! This is the last year of the scheme, so make the most of it.

Another one for the 25-and-unders – you can get a £5 ticket to any production at the Almeida during a selection of performances throughout the run. You need to book online using the 25UNDER code. There are also U30 discounts and discounted rates for those over the age of 65, or on Jobseekers Allowance. Also, be sure to check out Almeida For Free, an exciting festival for people aged 25 and under.

You know what they say – Monday is the new Saturday! They’re definitely saying that, right? Anyway, it is at the Royal Court. All seats in their two venues are £15 for selected Monday performances, with tickets available online from 9 am on the day of the show. Plus, if you’re aged 30 or under, across certain performances tickets are available for £15. Fine to stand during a performance? Standing tickets are available in person from 6 pm on the day of the show, pay 10p in cash or £1 by card, and see a show at the Jerwood Theatre Downstairs.

There are a number of £10 and under tickets available for those aged 16 to 25 at the South Bank venue. A £10 Friday rush is always wildly competitive but a good way to bag a bargain, while for those game for a queue, there are reduced standby tickets available for any performances that haven’t sold out. In addition, those under 18 can enjoy concession rates, and those over 60 can save on mid-week matinees!

Aged between 14 and 25? Sign up to Young Barbican and get discounted access to theatre, film, art and more – plus, you can bring a friend along for the same price! If that wasn’t enough, you can also get money off in the shop and restaurant.

Another great scheme is giving 16 to 26 year-olds (and a plus one!) £5 tickets for the majority of shows in the three Sheffield Theatres venues. A minimum of 40 tickets will be available per production (except otherwise stated). The tickets are available when each show goes on general sale.

Formerly Mousetrap, Go Live is a theatre education charity whose aim is to bring theatre to disadvantaged young people. They have some fantastic schemes for young people – including their club, which offers tickets starting at £10 per ticket (for those aged 18 to 30), as well as access to Family First Nights.

Nottingham’s principal producing house has dedicated ticketing options for young people! Their Youth Pass is free to apply for if you’re aged 15 to 25 and offers tickets for £5.50, plus a monthly newsletter tailored to its audience.

For those in Manchester, you can enjoy Pay What You Can Performances (they’re exactly what they say on the tin), half-price previews, £7 tickets for those under thirty, and bags more. It’s worth being proactive and planning ahead!

Other theatres offering Pay What You Can performances include: Theatre Royal Stratford East, Arcola Theatre, Harlow Playhouse, Stockton Arts Centre, and Battersea Arts Centre.

15. West End day seats

Tons of West End shows offer a variety of discounts for early birds who queue in the morning or have the right app on their phones to enter the lottery – as Hadestown puts it, let the Fates decide if you’re a winner. Sometimes spontaneity can be rewarded!

The staff at The Yard hate the idea of seats going spare, so they offer any spare seats up for a fiver on the day for under-27s. One we hope they keep when they re-open after development!

Edinburgh’s top theatres (Festival Theatre, King’s Theatre and The Studio) offer £10 tickets from 11 am until half an hour before showtime, on the day of all their shows. They’re also looking out for student ambassadors to help support shows.

The Curve in Leicester offers a lovely free membership for young people and students which can mean discounted tickets on up to two tickets per production, priority booking, invites to special events, and money off at the Stage Door bar and Green Room café.

The Bridge Theatre offers similar perks (for those aged 16 to 25) – with access to an exclusive allocation of tickets for each performance and offers for other regular discounted seats.

The Hampstead Theatre has also got a great scheme, offering £10 tickets to under 30s and students. Again, you’ll need to be speedy as they go fast!

Those under 30 can also sign up for a free Bush Connect membership. Members can enjoy exclusive discounts, including £10 off standard-price tickets (£25+) in the Holloway Theatre and £5 off standard-price tickets (£15+) in the Studio. As well as hearty discounts in the bar and cafe.

For you north Londoners wanting a slice of premium theatre action, the Kiln offers £10 theatre tickets, invitations to Q&As and workshops PLUS £5 cinema tickets for standard film screenings for those under 26s. Not too shabby!

Another one for the students! ATG venues across England and Scotland can enjoy a £25 student rate to musicals, plays, comedies and more. Check on their website to see which productions are included and where.

This is one for the Disney fans! Each Monday at noon, there’s an opportunity to purchase tickets to The Lion King in the West End for £29.50. They go quickly – but there’s also chance to purchase your standard tickets with no booking fees until 5 pm each Monday, too. Other Disney shows often participate!

Jamie Lloyd, the hit director behind massive recent revivals Sunset Boulevard, Romeo and Juliet, Much Ado About Nothing, and the upcoming Evita, is committed to accessibly priced tickets. As a result, the Jamie Lloyd Company offers limited tickets for £25. To gain access, audiences must be under 30, key workers, or receiving government benefits. Patrons can buy up to two tickets per booking, and both ticket holders must fit one of the criteria.

The Globe is legendary for its £5 Groundling tickets, and every Friday at 11 am, a limited number are released for the following week’s performances

At Bristol Old Vic, you choose which price you’d like to pay. On select shows, when you checkout, you’ll be given a choice of different price brackets: Open Concession, Standard and Pay It Forward – here you can pick the price that best suits your budget.

Edinburgh’s Traverse Theatre is offering a number of £1 tickets for selected shows and performances for those aged under 25 or receiving any low-income benefits. Perfect if you want to give theatre a go or want to see more!