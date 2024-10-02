Ben Whishaw and Lucian Msamati’s Waiting for Godot extends West End limited run

The producers of the acclaimed new revival of Samuel Beckett’s seminal play Waiting for Godot have announced a week-long extension at Theatre Royal Haymarket in the West End.

The piece, which received the full five stars from WhatsOnStage’s lead critic Sarah Crompton, revolves around Didi and Gogo, who anxiously await the arrival of an enigmatic figure named Godot, grappling with themes of uncertainty and the intricacies of the human experience.

Leading the show are Lucian Msamati (Amadeus) as Estragon and Ben Whishaw (Paddington) as Vladimir, alongside Tom Edden (Crazy for You) as Lucky and Jonathan Slinger (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) as Pozzo.

Completing the cast are Luca Fone, Alexander Joseph and Ellis Pang sharing the role of The Boy, with Dean Graham (understudy Vladimir and Lucky) and David Lee-Jones (understudy Estragon and Pozzo). Casting is by Amy Ball.

Watch our exclusive opening night video below:

James Macdonald directs the new production, while the creative team also includes Rae Smith (set and costume design), Bruno Poet (lighting design), Ian Dickinson and Niamh Gaffney for Autograph (sound design), Kate West (production manager) and Max Harrison (assistant director).

Twenty-five thousand tickets across the run have been priced at £25 or less, spread throughout the house, of which 5,000 are held for under 30s and Blue Light workers.

Produced by Kate Horton (Fictionhouse), Len Blavatnik, and Danny Cohen (Access Entertainment), in collaboration with Kate Pakenham Productions, Waiting for Godot will now run through to 21 December 2024 at Theatre Royal Haymarket.