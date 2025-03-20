Back to the Future the Musical releases new West End production shots

New production photography has been released for Back to the Future: The Musical in the West End.

Recent additions to the cast include Caden Brauch as Marty McFly, Orlando Gibbs as George McFly, CJ Borger as Goldie Wilson and Marvin Berry, Alex Runicles as Biff Tannen, Talia Palamathanan as Jennifer Parker, Ellis Kirk as alternate Marty McFly, and Liam McHugh as Dave McFly. Ensemble members include Kofi Aidoo-Appiah, Billie Bowman, and Gracie Caine.

They joined continuing cast members Cory English as Doctor Emmett Brown, Sarah Goggin as Lorraine Baines, Lee Ormsby as Strickland and alternate Doctor Emmett Brown, and Patricia Wilkins as Linda McFly, alongside ensemble members Ella Beaumont, Sia Dauda, Alexander Day, Helen Gulston, Matthew Ives, Connor Lewis, Adam Margilewski, Bryan Mottram, Anna Murray, Samuel Nicholas, Louis Quinn, Zachkiel Smith, Grace Swaby-Moore, and Alexandra Wright.

You can watch English in our “West End vs Broadway” series below:

The critically acclaimed show, which has won multiple awards for Best New Musical, is entering its fourth year. It first opened in London on 13 September 2021, began performances on Broadway on 30 June 2023, while a North American tour launched in Cleveland, Ohio, in June 2024 and will run in cities across the US and Canada until August 2025. The musical also has plans for international productions, starting with Japan later this year. The original cast recording, released by Sony Music’s Masterworks Broadway label, is now available and has surpassed 20 million streams. It features new music by multi-Grammy Award winners Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard, alongside classic songs from the movie, including “The Power of Love” and “Johnny B. Goode.” Back to the Future features a book by Bob Gale and is directed by Tony Award-winning director John Rando (Urinetown, On The Town), alongside the multi-Tony and Olivier Award-winning design team of Tim Hatley (set and costume design), Tim Lutkin (lighting), Hugh Vanstone (lighting consultant), Gareth Owen (sound) and Finn Ross (video), with choreography by Chris Bailey, musical supervision and arrangements by Nick Finlow and Illusions by Chris Fisher. Orchestrations are by Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook, with dance arrangements by David Chase. Casting is by David Grindrod for Grindrod Burton Casting.

Back to the Future the Musical is currently booking through to 3 January 2026 at the Adelphi Theatre in London, with tickets on sale below.