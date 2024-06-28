Avenue Q cast to reunite for West End concerts

The iconic musical will return for a special pair of performances

Exclusive: Former cast members from Avenue Q will reunite to mark the show’s 18th birthday with two concert performances.

Robert Lopez, Jeff Marx, and Jeff Whitty’s show, known for its blend of human and puppet characters, tells the story of residents on a downtown New York street grappling with life’s challenges, such as love, work, and relationships.

The 2003 musical won the Tony Awards for Best Musical, Best Score, and Best Book, and made its way to UK shores at the Noël Coward Theatre in 2006. It ran for a total of 1,179 performances in the capital, including stints at the Gielgud Theatre and Wyndham’s Theatre, before closing in October 2010.

The new concert, featuring the musical’s original London cast, will take place on 10 November 2024 at the Sondheim Theatre. It will bring together the original London company, including Jon Robyns (Princeton/Rod), Julie Atherton (Kate/Lucy), Simon Lipkin (Nicky/Trekkie/Blue Bear), Giles Terrera (Gary Coleman), Ann Harada (Christmas Eve), Sion Lloyd (Brian), and Jacqui Sanchez (Mrs T/Yellow Bear).

The concert is produced by Scott Garnham and Simon Schofield for Sisco Entertainment and directed by Julie Atherton, with musical direction by James Doughty.

Tickets are available at the Sondheim Theatre box office or online from 10am.