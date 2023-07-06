The show kicks off its tour this autumn

Lead casting has been revealed for Pretty Woman, before it kicks off its UK tour this autumn.

Amber Davies (9 to 5, Back to the Future) will star as Vivian Ward in the new tour, alongside Oliver Savile (Annie Gwt Your Gun, Wicked) as Edward, with Ore Oduba (Curtains, The Rocky Horror Show) playing Happy Man/ Mr Thompson and Natalie Paris (SIX) as Kit De Luca.

They are joined by Becky Anderson, Rebekah Bryant, Josh Damer-Jennings, Ben Darcy, Andrew Davison, Lila Falce-Bass, Noah Harrison, Sydnie Hocknell, Elly Jay, Rachael Kendall Brown, Michael Kholwadia, Joshua Lear, Stuart Maciver, Victoria Rachael McCabe, Eleanor Morrison-Halliday, LJ Neilson, Annell Odartey, Curtis Patrick and Chomba Taulo.

Based on the tale of unexpected love in the late ’80s, Pretty Woman features original music and lyrics by Grammy Award-winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance and a book by Garry Marshall and the original film’s screenwriter J F Lawton. The tour will open at the Alexandra Theatre in Birmingham on 17 October, before visiting Bristol, Glasgow, Woking, Oxford, Stockton, Liverpool, Hull, Wimbledon, York, Manchester, Milton Keynes, Edinburgh, Plymouth, Cardiff, Bromley, Leeds, Sunderland, Belfast, Cork, Dublin, Stoke, Southampton, Southend, Dartford, Nottingham, Northampton and Sheffield with further venues to be announced. The show has direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award-winner Jerry Mitchell, with scenic design by David Rockwell, costumes by Tom Rogers from the original Broadway designs by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner and Philip S Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette, and music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke.

The show recently closed at the Savoy Theatre in the West End.