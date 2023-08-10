Adam Pearce to return to the West End stage full-time following stroke recovery

Good news for West End stalwart Adam Pearce!

As previously reported, Pearce had suffered a stroke backstage at the Young Vic last December, following a performance of new musical Mandela. He was rushed to Kings College Hospital, where he remained for two weeks before beginning an intensive programme of physiotherapy and occupational therapy. A fundraising campaign had been launched to financially aid Pearce and his family through a difficult time ahead.

Today, however, it was revealed in a new casting announcement for the West End production of Les Misérables that Pearce will be joining the company at the Sondheim Theatre from 25 September. His remarkable road to recovery will see him portray the Bishop and serve as a member of the show’s ensemble in London’s longest-running musical. He is scheduled to begin rehearsals later this month.

Pearce’s many stage credits include Sunset Boulevard, The Prince of Egypt, Urinetown, Love Never Dies, Evita, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Alice in Wonderland, Side Show, Oklahoma! and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.