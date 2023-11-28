A Mirror with Jonny Lee Miller to transfer to the West End

Sam Holcroft’s play A Mirror is set to transfer to the West End from January 2024.

Directed by Jeremy Herrin, the production, which premiered at the Almeida Theatre in August 2023, will run for 13 weeks at the Trafalgar Theatre. It received a solid review from Sarah Crompton during its original run, being described as “bold, inventive and original”.

Tickets go on general sale on 30 November 2023, with previews starting on 22 January 2024, and with a press night scheduled for 1 February 2024.

The play, exploring state censorship and artistic expression, will star Jonny Lee Miller, Tanya Reynolds, Geoffrey Streatfeild, and Samuel Adewunmi. Adewunmi, joining the show, makes his West End debut.

The play, nominated for Best New Play at the 2023 Evening Standard Awards, received the Edgerton Foundation New Play Award.

It has set and costume design by Max Jones, lighting design by Azusa Ono, composition and sound design by Nick Powell, and fight direction by Jonathan Holby. Casting is by Jessica Ronane.

Herrin said today: “I’m overjoyed that we get to share Sam Holcroft’s A Mirror with even more people at the Trafalgar Theatre next year, following our initial sold-out run at the Almeida Theatre. Sam’s timely and darkly comedic play, boasts big ideas, live music and terrific performances, and I’m delighted to be working with Johnny Lee Miller, Tanya Reynolds, Geoff Streatfeild and our new cast member Samuel Adewunmi to bring this hugely entertaining and thought-provoking play to life in the West End. It’s a wild ride that’s not to be missed.”