A Christmas Carol – A Ghost Story to return to London

A Christmas Carol – A Ghost Story will return to Alexandra Palace in 2025.

Adam Penford (Dear Evan Hansen, The Clothes They Stood Up In) directs Mark Gattiss’ adaptation of the Charles Dickens novel.

It premiered at Nottingham Playhouse in 2021 before transferring to London’s Alexandra Palace Theatre. A filmed version hit UK cinemas in 2022 before returning to both original venues in 2023. The production is currently enjoying a festive run at Birmingham Rep.

Gatiss said: “Thrilled that my Carol is returning once more to its spiritual home at the top of the hill! I hope a whole new audience takes the show to their hearts and finds a little light in these dark days.”

Producers Eleanor Lloyd and Eilene Davidson have confirmed that the show will run from 22 November to 4 January. A press night has been set for 26 November.

Completing the creative team are designer Paul Wills, lighting designer Philip Gladwell, sound designer Ella Wahlström, video designer Nina Dunn, movement director Georgina Lamb and composer Tingying Dong. The cast will be announced at a later date.