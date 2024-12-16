whatsonstage white
Theatre News

A Christmas Carol – A Ghost Story to return to London

Another chance to see Mark Gatiss’ ghoulish adaptation!

Tanyel Gumushan

Tanyel Gumushan

| London |

16 December 2024

A Christmas Carol
A Christmas Carol – A Ghost Story in 2021, © Manuel Harlan

A Christmas Carol – A Ghost Story will return to Alexandra Palace in 2025.

Adam Penford (Dear Evan Hansen, The Clothes They Stood Up In) directs Mark Gattiss’ adaptation of the Charles Dickens novel.

It premiered at Nottingham Playhouse in 2021 before transferring to London’s Alexandra Palace Theatre. A filmed version hit UK cinemas in 2022 before returning to both original venues in 2023. The production is currently enjoying a festive run at Birmingham Rep.

Gatiss said: “Thrilled that my Carol is returning once more to its spiritual home at the top of the hill! I hope a whole new audience takes the show to their hearts and finds a little light in these dark days.”

Producers Eleanor Lloyd and Eilene Davidson have confirmed that the show will run from 22 November to 4 January. A press night has been set for 26 November.

Completing the creative team are designer Paul Wills, lighting designer Philip Gladwell, sound designer Ella Wahlström, video designer Nina Dunn, movement director Georgina Lamb and composer Tingying Dong. The cast will be announced at a later date.

Tagged in this Story

Related Articles

See all

Latest Reviews

See all

Theatre news & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theatre and shows by signing up for WhatsOnStage newsletter today!

Biggest stories of the month

READ MORE

Latest Videos

The Lion King

Watch The Lion King stars perform “He Lives in You”

Ahead of the release of Disney’s Mufasa