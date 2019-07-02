Billy Postlethwaite to star in Watermill's Macbeth and Midsummer Night's Dream tour

Casting has been announced for the upcoming tour of the Watermill's productions of Macbeth and A Midsummer Night's Dream, which open in Newcastle in September.

Billy Postlethwaite (Chernobyl, Game of Thrones) will play Macbeth and Lysander in the two shows, returning to the part of the cursed Thane after playing the role earlier this year.

He will be joined by Emma McDonald as Lady Macbeth and Titania / Hippolyta, Peter Mooney as Donalbain and Quince, Offue Okegbe as Lennox and Theseus, Mike Slader as Macduff and Demetrius, Molly Chesworth as Malcolm and Puck, Robyn Sinclair as Banquo and Helena, Emma Barclay as Lady Macduff and Bottom, Jamie Satterthwaite as Duncan and Oberon and Lucy Keirl as Fleance / Porter and Hermia.

WhatsOnStage critic Judi Herman said that Postlethwaite and McDonald are "perfectly matched" in her review of Macbeth while describing A Midsummer Night's Dream as a "magical delight".

The two shows are directed by Paul Hart, and feature contemporary soundtracks with music from the likes of Nina Simone, The Rolling Stones and more. The two pieces have design by Katie Lias, movement by Tom Jackson Greaves, lighting by Tom White, sound by David Gregory and video projection by Louise Rhoades-Brown.

The tour opens in Newcastle on 11 September before visitng Oxford, Poole, Cheltenham, Cardiff and Norwich.