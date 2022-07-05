Watch the South Pacific cast perform a special medley of tunes

Have a first listen to a special medley of songs from the cast of South Pacific, recorded at The Ivy.

Gina Beck (as Ensign Nellie Forbush), Julian Ovenden (as Emile de Becque), Rob Houchen (as Lieutenant Joseph Cable) and Joanna Ampil (as Bloody Mary) came together for a special rendition of Rodgers and Hammerstein tunes from the hit, WhatsOnStage Award-nominated production.

The revival is directed by Daniel Evans, with set and costume design by Peter McKintosh, and choreography and movement direction by Ann Yee. The musical supervisor is Nigel Lilley, musical director is Cat Beveridge and new orchestrations are by David Cullen, with original Broadway orchestration by Robert Russell Bennett.

The lighting designer is Howard Harrison, sound designer is Paul Groothuis, video designer is Gillian Tan, additional arrangements and "Happy Talk orchestration" are by Theo Jamieson, casting director is Charlotte Sutton CDG and additional children's casting by Verity Naughton.

Produced by Jamie Wilson, Jonathan Church Theatre Productions and Gavin Kalin, South Pacific is set to open at Manchester Opera House on 16 July 2022 ahead of a season at Sadler's Wells in London from 27 July to 28 August 2022 (with a press night on 4 August 2022). It will then visit Dublin, Newcastle, Birmingham, Glasgow, Cardiff, Nottingham, Edinburgh, Leeds and Canterbury.

