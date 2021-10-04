Waitress tour: first look at Lucie Jones, Matt Willis, Sandra Marvin and Evelyn Hoskins

Exclusive: Have a first look at the tour cast of Waitress!

The show stars Lucie Jones as Jenna, Sandra Marvin as Becky, Evelyn Hoskins as Dawn and Busted's Matt Willis as Dr Pomatter.

You can watch our video with Jones, Marvin and Hoskins here:





They are joined by George Crawford as Ogie, Tamlyn Henderson as Earl, Michael Starke as Old Joe, Christopher D Hunt as Cal and Scarlet Gabrielle as Norma.

The company also includes Monique Ashe-Palmer, Amelia Atherton, Donal Brennan, Aimée Fisher, Nathanael Landskroner, Charlie Martin (also dance captain), Liam McHugh, Olivia Mitchell and Ben Morris.

It has music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles, book by Jessie Nelson, direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus, choreography by Lorin Latarro, set by Scott Pask, lighting by Christopher Akerlind, sound by Jonathan Deans, and musical supervision and arrangements by Nadia DiGiallonardo. Further creatives are to be revealed by the production Based on the film of the same name, it follows a young waitress in a diner who dreams of leaving her job and forging a life of her own.

After opening in Wimbledon, the show will head to Leeds, Crawley, Sheffield, Milton Keynes, Eastbourne, Sunderland, Brighton, Manchester, Aberdeen, Stoke, Northampton, Edinburgh, Leicester, Hull, Bristol, Bromley, Belfast, Newcastle, Woking, Plymouth, Llandudno, Inverness, Glashow, Oxford, Liverpool Empire, Birmingham, Southampton, Cardiff, Dublin, Woverlahmpton, Dartford, Torquay, Nottingham, Bradford, Canterbury, Southend and Norwich.

Lucie Jones and Matt-Jay Willis

© Johan Persson

Evelyn Hoskins

© Johan Persson

Tamlyn Henderson and Lucie Jones

© Johan Persson

George Crawford

© Johan Persson

Sandra Marvin

© Johan Persson

Scarlet Gabriel, Lucie Jones and Matt Jay-Willis

© Johan Persson

The company

© Johan Persson

Matt Jay-Willis and Lucie Jones

© Johan Persson