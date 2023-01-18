Touring cast for The King and I announced

Additional casting has been unveiled for the tour production of The King and I, which commences next month.

Joining the previously revealed Helen George (Call the Midwife) as Anna will be Broadway star Darren Lee (Chicago, Guys and Dolls) in the title role of the King of Siam.

Also joining them will be Dean John-Wilson (The King and I) who will reprise his role as Lun Tha, Marienella Phillips (Henry V/Carmen) who will play Tuptim alongside Cezarah Bonner who returns as Lady Thiang, the King's head wife.

Kok-Hwa Lie (The King And I tour) will play the role of Kralahome, Caleb Lagayan (Les Misérables) will play Prince Chulalongkorn, Sam Jenkins-Shaw (The Night Watch/Jane Eyre) takes the role of Captain Orton/Sir Edward Ramsay and Maria Coyne (The Phantom of the Opera/Wicked) will be the Alternate Anna.

The ensemble includes Chi Chan, Jeffrey Chekai, Emily Grace-Ling, Cher Nicolette Ho, Rachel Wang-Hei Lau, Daniel Len, Candy Ma, Rachel MacDougall, Amelia Kinu Muus, Yuki Ozeki, Kitt Pakapom, Prem Rai, Ria Tanaka, Hiromi Toyooka, Jasmine Triadi, Jensen Tudtud, Qinwen Xue and Jason Yang-Westland.

Harry Altoft, Dexter Barry, Max Ivemey and Charlie McGuire will play Louis, Anna's son.

Bethany Campbell, Coco Bridger, Cody Concha, Ethan Fung, Dulcie-Bella Hackley, Caitlin Lau, Khun Cho Lwin, Angelica Quynh An Nguyen, Tenzin Noryang, Sabri Leonel Puci, Niall Rina, Francis Benedict Sarte, Mia Snowdon, Yuen Zhai and Phoebe Zhao-Welsh will play the Royal children.

The new production will launch at Canterbury's Marlowe Theatre on 30 January 2023, before heading to Wimbledon, Liverpool, Birmingham, Llandudno, Wycombe, Bristol, Dartford, Bradford, Southend, Cardiff, Hull, Manchester, Glasgow, Newcastle, Stoke-on-Trent, Southampton, Belfast and Dublin.

Additional venues, as well as casting, will be announced in due course.

Rodgers and Hammerstein's musical, which tells the story of the tempestuous relationship between British schoolteacher, Anna Leonowens and the King of Siam, will once again be directed by Tony winner Bartlett Sher.