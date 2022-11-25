Helen George to star in The King and I 2023 tour

Initial casting has been revealed for The King and I, which embarks on a new tour in January.

Bartlett Sher's award-winning production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's musical, first seen on UK soil at The London Palladium, was staged on Broadway before transferring across the Atlantic.

It will now commence a new tour on 4 February, visiting Canterbury, Wimbledon, Liverpool, Birmingham, Llandudno, High Wycombe, Bristol, Dartford, Bradford, Southend, Cardiff, Glasgow and Dublin.

Helen George (Call the Midwife, The Woman in White) will play the role of Anna Leonowens in the new tour, saying today: "Theatre is my first love, and I am so excited to be returning to the stage for this beautiful, majestic production of The King and I.

"I was blown away when I saw Bartlett Sher's staging of this wonderful show, so I can't wait to work with him and the rest of the creative team to bring this timeless story back to the stage next year. Anna is such a strong, passionate and determined character, and I'm going to relish bringing her to life every night, as well as giving audiences all over the UK the chance to see this peerless Broadway and West End musical right on their doorstep."

Further casting for the tour is to be revealed.