The Lowry in Salford will work with the Ministry of Justice to set up a temporary court, entitled The Nightingale.

The venue is the first in the country to amend its space, providing income to safeguard jobs while the majority of performances remain financially unviable. Cases will be heard from 28 September.

Julia Fawcett OBE, chief executive of The Lowry, said: "Like arts venues up and down the country, we simply cannot operate our building as normal in the current climate. And with no regular source of income since March, this partnership provides vital funds to enable us to relaunch our programme.

"This includes online, open-air and community performances by some of the UK's most creative dance, circus and theatre companies as well as creative engagement activities that will improve the mental health & life chances of more than 2,000 young people in Salford.

"Furthermore, we hope to spread the benefit of this partnership across Greater Manchester by commissioning new work from local artists specifically designed for the post-COVID audience environment."

The Nightingale Court will hear civil, family and tribunal work as well as criminal cases. Though the court will not be the Queen's Bench Division of the High Court, the Queens of Six will be making their home at the Lowry this winter with a socially distanced run.