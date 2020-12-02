Qdos socially distanced pantomime Robin Hood announces new run at Woking New Victoria Theatre

Given the new local restrictions introduced today, Qdos pantomimes has altered its December plans.

The company has cancelled its show in Stoke-on-Trent and rescheduled shows in Bristol and Nottingham – Robin Hood will run in Bristol in February, with Nottingham's Sleeping Beauty in March.

However, the company has unveiled one new show in Woking – Robin Hood with Craig Revel Horwood and Matt Slack. Tickets go on sale on Friday for the show – running from 18 December to 10 January.

Simon Thomsett, theatre director at New Victoria Theatre said: "We're thrilled to be working again with Qdos Entertainment and to be able to open our doors and offer some festive fun – oh yes we are! Huge thanks must also go to The National Lottery for supporting us and making it possible for us to bring some much needed cheer to our lovely audiences who we haven't seen enough of this year.

"We wouldn't have been able to reach this point without all the selfless work from the NHS over the year, so as a thank you, NHS staff can enter a ballot for free tickets to bring their families to Robin Hood by visiting healthservicediscounts.com.

"We can't wait to safely entertain our fabulous audiences at both the New Victoria Theatre and the Nova Cinema this festive season."

The shows in Newcastle and Manchester are still due to go ahead this month, with the expectation that these cities will leave the highest tier – tier three – when restrictions are reassessed. Under tier three, venues are unable to welcome live audiences.