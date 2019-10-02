Mame at the Hope Mill Theatre: first look at Tracie Bennett, Harriet Thorpe and Tim Flavin

Tracie Bennett, Harriet Thorpe and Tim Flavin are currently starring in the first UK revival of Mame since 1969.

Set in New York City and spanning the Great Depression and World War II, Mame focuses on eccentric bohemian Mame Dennis. The musical was last in the West End in1969, starring Ginger Rogers.

Loading...

Mame has a book by Jerome Lawrence and Robert E. Lee, with music and lyrics by Jerry Herman. Along with Bennett, Thorpe and Flavin, the cast includes Chase Brown, Grace Chapman, Lauren Chia, Soo Drouet, Jessie May, Hugh Osborne, Lewis Rae, Pippa Winslow, Benjamin Wong, Liam Wrate, Jabari Braham, Aston Newman Hannington and India Thornton. Harry Cross, Isaac Lancel-Watkinson and Lochlan White will alternate the role of Young Patrick.

Direction and choreography are by Nick Winston, with musical direction by Alex Parker, set design by Philip Witcomb, lighting design by Tim Mitchell, sound design by Ben Harrison, casting by Jane Deitch and children's casting by Emily and LJ Keston.

The show will play at the Hope Mill Theatre until 9 November.