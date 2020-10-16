Immersive digital show C-o-n-t-a-c-t to open in Manchester and Salford

Immersive outdoor digital show C-o-n-t-a-c-t will open in Salford and Manchester in January.

Playing in Salford Quays and central Manchester, the piece sees audience members don headphones and follow cast members across city spaces while immersing themselves in the story.

Producers Katy Lipson and Mathilde Moulin said: "We are absolutely thrilled that C-o-n-t-a-c-t will embark on a run in Salford and Manchester after its launch in London this autumn. Greater Manchester is a fantastic city-region of culture which we have strong roots in so we could not be more proud to be bringing this unique sensory experience to new audiences in partnership with The Lowry."

The show runs for 50 minutes without an interval and audiences are able to download the show's audio from the app – which then synchronises with the actors.

Initially created by Samuel Sené and Gabrielle Jourdain and originally premiering in Paris, there are plans in the works for further experiences in cities across the globe.

The UK production has book by Eric Chantelauze, English adaptation by Quentin Bruno, music and sound design by Cyril Barbessol and associate direction by Bronagh Lagan and casting by Jane Deitch.