Hope Mill Theatre issues open casting call for The Wiz

The Hope Mill Theatre has released an open casting call for its upcoming Christmas production of The Wiz.

Based on L Frank Baum's The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, the show follows Dorothy as she is whisked away to the land of Oz where she encounters a cavalcade of characters.

The Hope Mill's casting announcement says: "We are committed to fair and inclusive casting and committed to ensuring that the rich diversity within our society is represented on our stage. The team particularly encourage submissions from Trans, non-binary and and gender non-conforming actors, as we are ever mindful that they are under represented within our industry."

Originally opening on Broadway in 1975 and running for four years, The Wiz has music and lyrics by Charlie Small, Timothy Graphenreed, Harold Wheeler, George Faison and Luther Vandross, with a book by William F Brown. It was adapted for the big screen in 1978 starring Diana Ross as Dorothy.

Directed by Matthew Xia, the creative team features musical supervisor and orchestrator Sean Green, choreographer Leah Hill, assistant producer Chuchu Nwagu, with poster photography by Dujonna Gift- Simms and poster design by Christopher D Clegg. Casting is by Anne Vosser Casting.

The Wiz will play from 24 November 2021 to 16 January 2022 and is produced by the Hope Mill in association with Ameena Hamid Productions.