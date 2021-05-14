Everybody's Talking About Jamie announces new tour dates from September

New dates have been revealed for Everybody's Talking About Jamie on tour.

Dan Gillespie Sells and Tom MacRae's show, which is also currently running in the West End, is based on the documentary Jamie: Drag Queen in 16, and has been adapted into a major film, which will be released at some point this year.

You can also check out the epic new casting featuring Shane Richie and Roy Haylock/ Bianca Del Rio here.

The tour will open at The Lowry, Salford Quays, on 1 September before visiting Birmingham, Leicester, Wolverhampton, Canterbury, Bristol, Newcastle, Leeds, Cardiff, Liverpool, Hull, Southampton, Nottingham, Norwich, Belfast, Woking, Edinburgh, Sheffield, Milton Keynes and includes a four-week Christmas season in Brighton. Further tour venues are to be announced.

The musical first opened at Sheffield Crucible in spring 2017, transferring to the West End later that year. The piece won a number of WhatsOnStage Awards in 2018, including Best New Musical.

It has music by The Feeling's Sells, book and lyrics by McRae, direction by Jonathan Butterell, set and costumes by Anna Fleischle, choreography by Kate Prince, lighting by Lucy Carter, sound by Paul Groothuis and video by Luke Halls. Theo Jamieson is the musical supervisor, Richard Weeden the musical director, Will Burton the casting director and George Richmond-Scott the associate director.