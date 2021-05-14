Everybody's Talking About Jamie announces new tour cast

Jamie ha revealed its new cast as it prepares to reopen on tour!

The UK tour of Everybody's Talking About Jamie stars Layton Williams as Jamie New, Amy Ellen Richardson as his Mum, Margaret, Shane Richie as Hugo/Loco Chanelle 1 September until 20 November 2021, Roy Haylock as Hugo/Loco Chanelle 23 November 2021 until 8 January 2022, Shobna Gulati as Ray, Lara Denning as Miss Hedge, George Sampson as Dean and Sharan Phull as Pritti Pasha. The cast also includes Richard Appiah-Sarpong (Cy), Simeon Beckett (Levi), Kazmin Borrer (Vicki), Alex Hetherington (Swing), Cameron Johnson (Jamie's Dad), Jodie Knight (Fatimah), Ellie Leah (Understudy), John Paul McCue (Laika Virgin), Jessica Meegan (Bex), Talia Palamathanan (Becca), Rhys Taylor (Tray Sophisticay) and Emma Robotham-Hunt (Swing).

Dan Gillespie Sells and Tom MacRae's show, which is also currently running in the West End, is based on the documentary Jamie: Drag Queen in 16, and has been adapted into a major film, which will be released at some point this year.

The musical first opened at Sheffield Crucible in spring 2017, transferring to the West End later that year. The piece won a number of WhatsOnStage Awards in 2018, including Best New Musical.