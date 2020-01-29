Christopher Lloyd stars in Back to the Future musical trailer with Roger Bart and Olly Dobson

A brand new trailer for the Back to the Future musical has been revealed, featuring the iconic film's star Christopher Lloyd alongside the stage show's leads Roger Bart and Olly Dobson.

The show will star Bart as Doctor Emmett Brown, Dobson as Marty McFly, Hugh Coles as George McFly, Rosanna Hyland as Lorraine Baines and Cedric Neal as Goldie Wilson.

Based on the Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film – created by Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale – Back to the Future has a book by Gale and new music and lyrics by both the Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including "The Power of Love" and "Johnny B Goode".

Tickets for the show are on sale now, with performances in Manchester beginning on 20 February 2020.

Aidan Cutler will play Biff Tannen, Courtney-Mae Briggs will play Jennifer Parker, Will Haswell will play Dave McFly and Emma Lloyd will play Linda McFly. Also in the cast are Rhianne Alleyne, Amy Barker, Owen Chaponda, Jamal Crawford, Nathanael Landskroner, Bethany Rose Lythgoe, Cameron McAllister, Alessia McDermott, Laura Mullowney, Oliver Ormson, Mark Oxtoby, Katharine Pearson, Jemma Revell, Jake Small, Justin Thomas and Mitchell Zhangazha.

The show focusses around Marty, a rock ‘n' roll teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-travelling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr Brown. But before he can return to 1985, Marty must make sure his high school-aged parents fall in love in order to save his own existence.

