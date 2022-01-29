Big Night of Musicals on the BBC: which shows are involved and first look

Tonight, tonight – it all begins tonight!

A major musical event is heading for BBC One after being announced on Monday – and every indication is telling us there's a lot to be excited about!

Hosted by Jason Manford, the event took place at the AO Arena and now gets a 90-minute primetime slot.

There are three ways to watch/experience the show - it is being broadcast this evening at 7pm tonight, with a longer radio broadcast on 30 January on BBC Radio 2 (featuring hosting bits by stage legend Cedric Neal). Finally, it'll be put on BBC iPlayer for online consumption for a while.





The line-up of shows set to perform is:

Jason Manford performing a number from Chicago

Dreamgirls – "One Night Only" – Nicole Raquel Dennis, Natalie Kassanga, Paige Peddie

& Juliet – "Teenage Dream/ Break Free" – Keala Seattle and David Bedella

Frozen – "I Can't Lose You" – Samantha Barks and Stephanie McKeon

Disney's The Lion King – "He Lives In You" – Thenjiwe Nofamele and Kayi Ushe

Beauty and the Beast – "Beauty and the Beast" – Courtney Stapleton and Shaq Taylor

Frozen – "Let It Go" – Casts from Frozen, Beauty and the Beast and The Lion King

Back to the Future – "Gotta Start Somewhere" – Cedric Neal and the cast

John Owen-Jones singing "Bring Him Home" from Les Misérables

The Wiz – "Ease On Down The Road" – The cast

Dear Evan Hansen – "You Will Be Found" – Sam Tutty, Mitchell Zhangazha and Samantha Mbolekwa

Jim Steinman's Bat Out of Hell – "Bat Out of Hell" – Glenn Adamson, Martha Kirby and the cast

Waitress – "She Used To Be Mine" – Chelsea Halfpenny

Andrew Lloyd Webber's School of Rock – "Teacher's Pet" – Jake Sharp and castt

The Drifters Girl – "Kissing in The Back Row" / "There Goes My First Love" / "Harlem Child" / "You're More Than A Number In My Little Red Book" – Beverley Knight, Adam J Bernard, Tarinn Callender, Matt Henry and Tosh Wanogho-Maud

Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical – "One Love" / "Jammin'" – Arinzé Kene

Tina - The Tina Turner Musical – "We Don't Need Another Hero" / "Simply The Best" / "Proud Mary" – Aisha Jawando





Watch the trailer: