Bat Out of Hell UK tour cast announced, with Rob Fowler and Sharon Sexton returning to the show

Full casting has been announced for the upcoming tour of Bat Out of Hell, which opens in Manchester in September.

Glenn Adamson (American Idiot) will play the role of Strat in the show, with Martha Kirby (Grease) playing Raven. Sharon Sexton and Rob Fowler will return to the production as Sloane and Falco respectively after taking on the roles when the piece first premiered.

Joining them will be Jordan Frazier (Nina Simone) as Zahara, Jonathan Bishop (Hamilton) as Jagwire, Killian Thomas Lefevre (Stranger Things Secret Cinema) as Tink, Alex Lodge (The Book of Mormon) as Ledoux and Kellie Gnauck (Evita) as Valkyrie.

Also in the cast are Emily Beth Harrington as Kwaidan, Amy Matthews as Vilmos, Rebecca Lafferty as Scherrzo, Samuel Pope as Hoffmann, Andy Prosser as Markevitch, Jack Heasman as Denym, James Chisholm as Dessasuite, Andrew Carthy as Hollander, Rob Maguire as Astroganger and Billie Hardy as Goddesilla. At certain performances, the role of Strat will be played by Pope.

The show has also announced special sing-along performances across the tour. These will take place on Thursday 24 September in Manchester, Thursday 8 October in Birmingham, Thursday 22 October in Wimbledon, Thursday 5 November in Oxford, Thursday 19 November in Glasgow and Thursday 10, 17 and the matinee of 31 December in Liverpool. Audiences members are encouraged to dress up and join in with the performance.

Following its run at Manchester Opera House the production will visit The Alexandra Birmingham, New Wimbledon Theatre, New Theatre Oxford, Glasgow King's Theatre and Liverpool Empire. Further tour dates are to be announced.

Based on his iconic back catalogue, the piece has book, music and lyrics by Jim Steinman, direction by Jay Scheib, with musical supervision and additional arrangements by Michael Reed, set and costume design by Jon Bausor, original costume designs by Meentje Nielsen, video design by Finn Ross, lighting design by Patrick Woodroffe, sound design by Gareth Owen, orchestration by Steve Sidwell and casting by Anne Vosser. It follows a boy who doesn't age, Strat, who falls for a young girl Raven, in an apocalyptic world.

The production previously played limited seasons at Manchester Opera House, London Coliseum and London's Dominion Theatre, as well as playing in Canada, Germany and New York.