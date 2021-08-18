Bat Out of Hell 2021 UK and Ireland tour cast revealed

Bat Out of Hell has revealed the full cast for its upcoming tour, beginning in September in Manchester.

Glenn Adamson and Martha Kirby will lead as Strat and Raven respectively, joined by Rob Fowler as Falco and Sharon Sexton as Sloane, plus Killian Thomas Lefevre as Tink, Joelle Moses as Zahara, James Chisholm as Jagwire, Kellie Gnauck as Valkyrie, and Danny Whelan as Ledoux.

Also in the cast are Laura Johnson as Kwaiden, Jamie Jukes as Markevitch, Rebecca Lafferty as Scherzzo, James Lowrie as Denym, Rory Maguire as Astroganger, Amy Matthews as Vilmos, Samuel Pope as Hoffman & Alternate Strat, Luke Street as Hollander, Leonardo Vieira as O'Dessasuite, Beth Woodcock as Spinotti, & Jayme-Lee Zanoncelli as Goddesilla.

Following two mammoth West End seasons, the show will open on tour in Manchester on 11 September 2021. Select tour dates are on sale below.

The dystopian rock piece has book, music and lyrics by Jim Steinman, direction by Jay Scheib, choreography adapted by Xena Gusthart, with musical supervision and additional arrangements by Michael Reed, set and costume design by Jon Bausor, original costume designs by Meentje Nielsen, original wig designs by Linda McKnight, video design by Finn Ross, lighting design by Patrick Woodroffe, sound design by Gareth Owen, orchestration by Steve Sidwell, original casting by David Grindrod CDG and UK Tour casting by Anne Vosser.

It follows a boy who doesn't age, Strat, who falls for a young girl Raven, in an apocalyptic world.