Back to the Future musical to star Roger Bart as Doc Brown

The Back to the Future musical has found its Doc Brown.

Joining the previously announced Olly Dobson as Marty McFly, Hugh Coles (The Festival) as George, Rosanna Hyland (School of Rock) as Lorraine and Cedric Neal (Chess) as Goldie will be Tony Award-winner Roger Bart (The Stepford Wives). Bart makes his UK stage debut in the show.

Directed by John Rando (Urinetown), the show is based on the 1985 film of the same name, about the teenager Marty McFly who is accidentally sent back in time and has to make sure his parents fall in love.

He said: "I am thrilled to be here in the great city of Manchester, England to introduce to the world this extraordinary incarnation of this hilarious and heart-warming story. Playing the role of Doc Brown, made iconic on film by the brilliant Christopher Lloyd, is going to be the adventure of a lifetime. After all, at this stage of my life, who doesn't want to go back in time?"

The new musical will have a book by Bob Gale and new music and lyrics by Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard, with the show also featuring numbers like "The Power of Love" and "Johnny B Goode", which both feature in the original film.

You can have a first listen to Neal performing "Gotta Start Somewhere", a new number from the show:

The design team is composed of Tim Hatley (set and costume design), Hugh Vanstone (lighting), Gareth Owen (sound) and Finn Ross (video), with choreography by Chris Bailey, illusions by Chris Fisher and musical supervision and vocal arrangements by Nick Finlow. Orchestrations will be by Ethan Popp, with dance arrangements by David Chase.

Tickets for the show, which opens at Manchester Opera House on 20 February 2020, are on sale now. Plans for a subsequent West End run are to be revealed.