Yard Theatre launches new directing initiative Live Lab

The Yard Theatre in Hackney has launched a new initiative to support six artists to develop new work.

Live Lab is a four month paid opportunity that includes workshops, masterclasses and a week of research and development.

The programme opens with three weeks of teaching from renowned director Katie Mitchell. It's followed by weekly masterclasses from practitioners including Tarik Elmoutawakil, Omar Elerian, Rachael Young, Bijan Sheibani, Nickie Miles-Wildin, Natalie Ibu, Richard Eyre and The Yard's artistic director, Jay Miller.

The six artists will receive a bursary of £1200, as well a week of research and development in April 2021, including a £500 fee, a budget of £1000, rehearsal space and the opportunity to share the results onstage at the Yard Theatre.

The initiative, which is funded by the Culture Recovery Fund from DCMS and Arts Council England, is taking place in memory of the late director Howard Davies CBE.

Jay Miller said: "We're honoured to have the support of Howard Davies' family to deliver this programme. When I moved to London after I graduated, the first play I saw was Her Naked Skin in the Olivier, which was directed by Howard. I wrote to Howard for advice, and to my surprise he responded with invaluable words.

"From that point on, we'd sit down and Howard would ask me how I was getting on, and give me some pointers. He was so kind. This is a programme inspired by those meetings, a sharing of skills and experience, in the hope those who take part develop their craft."

The Yard has also announced the appointment of two new associate directors, Anthony Simpson-Pike and Cheryl Gallacher.