Wreckage to open at the Turbine Theatre

Hit Edinburgh Fringe show Wreckage will transfer to the Turbine Theatre in London, ahead of a planned tour.

The piece is written by Tom Ratcliffe and directed by Rikki Beadle-Blair. Appearing are Ratcliffe (Sket) and Michael Walters (The Inheritance), playing a couple whose lives are disrupted by a sudden and permanent distance.

It runs from 5 to 22 January at the Turbine in Battersea, with a creative team including lighting designer Rachel Sampley, sound designer Mwen, casting director Nadine Rennie and producer Rory Davies.

Ratcliffe said today: "I'm absolutely delighted that Wreckage is coming to London and the Turbine Theatre in January before heading on tour. The reception with audiences in Edinburgh has been overwhelming and it has been incredibly moving to hear from audiences who have connected with the material.

"I've been a big fan of the Turbine and Paul's work for a long time and it's very exciting to be bringing the show back to where it all started at Rally Fest in 2021. Wreckage is a story that I'm hoping will continue to touch audience members' hearts. It is a love story filled with loss, guilt, joy, and everything in between."