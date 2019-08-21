Recipients of the 2019 MGCfutures bursaries announced

The recipients of the 2019 MGCfutures bursary scheme have been revealed.

The bursary was set up by Michael Grandage four years ago in order to recognise work made over a variety of different disciplines including directing, writing, producing, designing, composing, choreography and performance making. It is designed to help the next generation of theatre makers.

The recipients of this year's bursaries are Chisara Agor, Louise Anderson, Josh Anio Grigg, Nicola Baldwin, Hannah Blamire, Simon Carroll-Jones, Marcelo Dos Santos, Hannah Farley-Hills, Joshua Gadsby, Gus Gowland, Annie Jenkins, Beth Kapila, Anastasia Osei-Kuffour, Audrey Sheffield, Julian Spooner and Sita Thomas.

Twan Lentjes has won the Stephanie Arditti Bursary to commemorate the famed costume supervisor, while Sara Malik and Kaleya Baxe are the recipients of the Gate Theatre assistant director bursaries to help encourage new directorial talent. Sophie Slater is the recipient of the English Touring Theatre Assistant Production Manager Bursary and will be assisting on the upcoming tour of Reasons to Stay Alive.

Zoe McWhinney (directing), Laura Goldberg (stage management) and James Greenhaigh (costume and design) are the first three recipients of the bursary to join Deafinitely Theartre's HUB scheme (the first ever deaf accessible theatre training scheme).

Grandage said: "No one piece of theatre is made without a collective effort from many people, and we're thrilled today to give bursaries to such a range of talent from across so many sectors.

"We're delighted to partner with the Gate Theatre, English Touring Theatre and Deafinitely Theatre to create these additional opportunities, and also to give the first bursary in honour of a dear friend and collaborator Stephanie Arditti."

Patron Judi Dench added: "It's heartening for the future of theatre to see such an incredible group of artists receive bursaries from MGCfutures. It's a wonderful scheme which puts the recipient first, and not only offers a bursary, but invaluable mentoring and support moving forward."