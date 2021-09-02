Wicked West End cast announced for this month's return

Full casting for Wicked's West End return has been revealed.

Sophie Evans will return to the role of Glinda, alongside Laura Pick, who continues as Elphaba. Charli Baptie, who appeared in the UK and Ireland Tour, will be Standby for Glinda. Joining the ensemble are Nick Len (The King and I, London Palladium), Emmie Ray (a graduate of Bird College) and Natalie Spriggs (Thoroughly Modern Millie, UK Tour).

Former ensemble cast members returning include Lauren Brooke (London), Grace Chapman (UK and International Tour), Conor Crown (London), Joseph Fletcher (London), Fraser Fraser (London), Will Lucas (London), Stacey McGuire (London, UK & International Tour) and Samantha Thomas (London).

The full cast will therefore be composed of Laura Pick (Elphaba), Sophie Evans (Glinda – as maternity cover for Helen Woolf), Alistair Brammer (Fiyero), Kim Ismay (Madame Morrible), Andy Hockley (The Wizard), Simeon Truby (Doctor Dillamond), Carina Gillespie (Nessarose), Nicholas McLean (Boq), Amy Webb (Standby for Elphaba), Charli Baptie ( maternity cover for Lisa-Anne Wood Standby for Glinda), Meg Astin, Rebecca Botterill, Lauren Brooke, Grace Chapman ( maternity cover for Maggie Lynne), Michael Colbourne, Conor Crown, Lewis Easter, Nolan Edwards, Joseph Fletcher, Fraser Fraser, Rebecca Gilliland, Lucie Horsfall, Nick Len, Will Lucas, Nicole Lupino, Stuart Maciver, Carl Man, Rhidian Marc, Jessica-Alice McCluskey, Stacey McGuire, Emmie Ray, Natalie Spriggs, Scott Sutcliffe, Genevieve Taylor, Samantha Thomas ( maternity cover for Joanna Sawyer), Grant Thresh, James Titchener, Libby Watts, Chiarina Woodall and Tom Woollaston.

Wicked UK Executive Producer Michael McCabe said: "As we work towards the much-anticipated return of Wicked to the Apollo Victoria Theatre, where we resume performances on 15 September, we're pleased to welcome back so many of the cast - led by the fantastic Laura Pick as Elphaba - whose time with the show was curtailed by the shutdown of the theatre industry in March 2020, and grateful that they all agreed to extend their contracts until 30 January 2022.

"We then look forward to welcoming many new cast members at the beginning of February next year as part of our continuing journey towards widening access to the show, platforming diverse talent and establishing a more inclusive and respectful workplace. We are also very pleased to share the news of the appointment of Christina Alexander as Wicked's global director of Social Responsibility, who will be guiding us as we continue to listen and learn."

The show returns on Wednesday 15 September 2021, and is currently booking to Sunday 22 May 2022.

Evans said today: "Playing Glinda in the West End for two years was a dream come true and I am overjoyed to be given the opportunity to play this iconic role again. To be able join all of the returning cast bringing this incredible show back to London is an absolute thrill for me."

With music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, the show is based on Gregory Maguire's novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West and is adapted for the stage by Winnie Holzman. Musical staging is by Wayne Cilento and direction by Joe Mantello.

Wicked has won over 100 major awards, including ten WhatsOnStage Awards (three times claiming the "Best West End Show" prize), two Olivier Awards and three Tony Awards.