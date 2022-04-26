Wicked movie to be released in two parts

Twice as much Wicked on the big screen!

Director Jon M Chu has confirmed the film version of the iconic musical will now come in two parts.

Saying that the project will now be able to provide "more depth and surprise" while also playing out on a bigger canvas", Chu has confirmed that the first film will debut in December 2024, Chu has also confirmed – so you've a while to wait!

Chu admitted that trying to cram the show into one film would involve "fatal compromises", which would have done "real damage" to the overall tale.

Read his statement below. Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande star in the silver screen version.