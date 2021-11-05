Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande to star in Wicked movie

WhatsOnStage Logo
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo will be flying to Oz as Galinda and Elphaba in the film adaptation of Wicked.

The pair announced their casting in dual posts on social media, as did director Jon M. Chu.

Wicked writers Winnie Holzman (book) and Stephen Schwartz (score) are collaborating on the screenplay. The 18-year-old musical is based on Gregory Maguire's bestselling novel of the same name. Universal Pictures will release the film, though a timeline has never officially been confirmed. Shooting, however, is expected to start in 2022.

Grande has appeared in stage shows such as Wicked, while Erivo has wowed in The Color Purple.

