Wicked extends West End run and releases new production images

Wicked has extended its booking period and released some new production shots.

With a further 500,000 tickets now available, the show is booking through to 27 November 2022. Furthermore, the show has added festive dates on Tuesday 21 December 2:30pm, Friday 24 December 2.30pm, Monday 27 December 2:30pm and 7:30pm, Thursday 30 December 2:30pm and Friday 31 December 2.30pm 2021.

With music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, the show, which follows the life of a powerful witch who is ostracised by her community, is based on Gregory Maguire's novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West and is adapted for the stage by Winnie Holzman. Musical staging is by Wayne Cilento and direction by Joe Mantello.

Watch the new trailer:





The company

© Mark Senior

Design is by Eugene Lee, with lighting by Kenneth Postner, projection by Elaine J McCarthy, hair and wigs by Tom Watson, make-up by Joe Dulude II, costume by Susan Hilferty, sound by Tony Meola and orchestrations by William David Brohn. Musical direction is by Ron Crocker, music arrangements are by Alex Lacamoire and Stephen Oremus, with dance arrangements by James Lynn Abbot and UK casting by Jim Arnold.

Sophie Evans and Laura Pick

© Mark Senior

Currently appearing in the piece are Laura Pick (Elphaba), Sophie Evans (Glinda, maternity cover for Helen Woolf), Alistair Brammer (Fiyero), Kim Ismay (Madame Morrible), Andy Hockley (The Wizard), Carina Gillespie (Nessarose), Nicholas McLean (Boq), Simeon Truby (Doctor Dillamond), Amy Webb (Standby for Elphaba), Charli Baptie (Standby for Glinda, maternity cover for Lisa-Anne Wood), Meg Astin, Rebecca Botterill, Lauren Brooke, Grace Chapman (maternity cover for Maggie Lynne), Michael Colbourne, Conor Crown, Lewis Easter, Nolan Edwards, Joseph Fletcher, Fraser Fraser, Rebecca Gilliland, Lucie Horsfall, Nick Len, Will Lucas, Nicole Lupino, Stuart Maciver, Carl Man, Rhidian Marc, Jessica-Alice McCluskey, Stacey McGuire, Emmie Ray, Natalie Spriggs, Scott Sutcliffe, Genevieve Taylor, Samantha Thomas (maternity cover for Joanna Sawyer), Grant Thresh, James Titchener, Libby Watts, Chiarina Woodall and Tom Woollaston.

The show will have a cast change from 1 February 2022. Attendees will be asked to show an NHS Covid Pass upon arrival at the Apollo Victoria Theatre.

Laura Pick

© Mark Senior