What The Ladybird Heard to open in the West End this summer

What the Ladybird Heard will be back in the West End this summer.

Playing for a limited season from 15 July to 29 August at the Palace Theatre, the piece tells the story of a Ladybird who tries to stop two men stealing a prized cow.

Adapted from Julia Donaldson and Lydia Monks' bestselling book by Graham Hubbard (who also directs), the piece has set, puppet and costume design by Bek Palmer, design consultancy by Lydia Monks, lighting by Ric Mountjoy, composition and sound design by Jon Fiber and Andy Shaw with lyrics by Fiber and Howard Jacques, while producers are Kenny Wax Family Entertainment in association with Matthew Gregory.

Wax said today: "I am delighted that What the Ladybird Heard is returning to the stage and I'm looking forward to welcoming family audiences back to the West End for a much needed treat this summer. It will be wonderful to see smiling faces in the glorious Palace Theatre once again."