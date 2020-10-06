West End Uncle Vanya cinema release – first trailer unveiled

A first trailer has been released for the upcoming cinematic release of Uncle Vanya.

The show was interrupted by the pandemic but has been recorded recently by the cast during the last month. All involved were self-isolating and underwent regular tests with the crew in masks, PPE and socially distancing throughout the process.

The ensemble is composed of Richard Armitage, Toby Jones, Dearbhla Molloy, Anna Calder-Marshall, Rosalind Eleazar, Aimee Lou Wood and Peter Wight. Conor McPherson's adaptation of the Anton Chekhov play follows a fragmented family falling into a state of disrepair. Ciarán Hinds will be replaced by Roger Allam (The Thick of It) in the show.

Uncle Vanya is directed by Ian Rickson (Translations) with design by Rae Smith, lighting by Bruno Poet, music by Stephen Warbeck, sound by Ian Dickinson and casting by Amy Ball. Sarah Crompton gave the show five stars when it first premiered in the West End in January 2020 saying it was "All in all, a glory."

The show will be broadcast across the UK, Ireland and internationally from 27 October 2020. Tickets are on sale now.

A BBC broadcast date is to be confirmed, though is expected this side of the new year.