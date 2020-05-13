West End performers sing "From Now On" from The Greatest Showman as part of tribute to carers

A number of West End stars came together to sing "From Now On" from The Greatest Showman as a tribute to the NHS.

The video coincides with Alpha Auction – all raising money and awareness for charities that support our key workers during this unprecedented time. All proceeds from Alpha Auction go directly to the Carers Trust, supporting our valuable unpaid Carers that continue to put their lives at risk.

The cast is composed of Nic Gibney, Liam Doyle, Sarah O'Connor, Sorsha Talbot-Hunt, Joseph Peters, Bronté Barbé, Lisa Bridge, Jonny Purchase, Lisa Anne-Wood, Frankie Jenna and Andy Brady.

Find out more here: https://bit.ly/alpha-auctions