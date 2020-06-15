West End Live announces schedule for virtual weekend

The schedule for this year's West End Live has been revealed.

The event will kick off on Saturday 20 June with a live quiz at 11am online, followed by a highlights video being streamed on the organisaton's Facebook channel from 2pm.

The hour-long highlights video will feature performances from West End Lives past. Finally, Ben Stock will perform a live sing-a-long on the same Facebook page from 3.30pm.

Sunday's (21 June) schedule will be similar, with a second part to the quiz taking place at 11am. The organisation will release a Spotify playlist at 12.30pm, with a second highlights programme being streamed from 2pm. Dominic Ferris will be taking live piano requests from 4.30pm on Facebook.

The virtual West End Live will run in lieu of this year's outdoor event that normally takes place every year in Trafalgar Square. This year's event was cancelled while social distancing rules remain in place.