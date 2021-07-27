West End Live to return in September

Dates have been announced for West End Live at Trafalgar Square.

Presented over two days, the event sees stars from major shows come to the West End to perform numbers and tunes live in front of outdoor audiences.

Disrupted by the pandemic in 2020, this year, the event will take place on 18 and 19 September 2021. The line-up will be revealed next month.

Previous performers at West End Live include the casts of Waitress, Six, The Phantom of the Opera and more. In 2019, crowds came out in force to celebrate the shows and to listen to their favourite songs in the open air.