New round of West End stars performing live stream concerts includes Alice Fearn, Jodie Steele and more

A new week of live performers has been announced for the "Leave the Light On" series of streamed concerts.

There will be three performers per day next week, with each performer providing a 45-minute set from their own homes as lockdowns continue. The "Leave the Light On" performances began last Monday with stars including Lucie Jones, Evelyn Hoskins and Cassidy Jannson. You can see a full schedule of those involved below and buy tickets for the newly announced concerts here.





Monday 6 April

2.30pm Lara Denning (Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Matilda)

4.30pm Lauren Drew (Six, Heathers, Evita)

6.30pm Alice Fearn (Come From Away, Wicked)





Tuesday 7 April

2.30pm Janique Charles (Currently Nala in The Lion King)

4.30pm Olivia Moore (Waitress, Heathers) and Piers Bate (Waitress, Mrs Henderson Presents)

6.30pm Zoe Birkett (Pop Idol, Rock of Ages, Priscilla Queen of The Desert)





Wednesday 8 April

2.30pm Raquel Jones (Tina The Musical, Jesus Christ Superstar, American Idiot)

4.30pm Sabrina Aloueche (We Will Rock You) and Maria Coyne (Wicked)

6.30pm Josh Piterman (current Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera)





Thursday 9 April

2.30pm Paul Wilkins (Les Misérables, Hair)

4.30pm Nadim Naaman (Broken Wings, The Phantom of the Opera)

6.30pm Jodie Steele (Heathers, Six, Wicked)





Friday 10 April

2.30pm Tim Mahendran (Currently in & Juliet)

4.30pm Renee Lamb (Be More Chill, Six)

6.30pm Fra Fee (Les Misérables, Dirty Dancing)