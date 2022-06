West End Live schedule for 2022 announced

The biggest free outdoor musical theatre weekend is back and ready to dazzle in style!

West End Live will be taking place on Saturday the 25 and Sunday 26 June in the iconic Trafalgar Square, and the organisers have now revealed the schedule.

Shows set to appear include Hamilton, Les Mis, Beauty and the Beast, Wicked and The Choir of Man. Remember the schedule may be subject to change.

See the full set list below.

SATURDAY 25 JUNE 11.00 AM DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, FROZEN AND THE LION KING

11.15 AM MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

11.25 AM LEGALLY BLONDE

11.40 AM WICKED

11.55 AM GREASE THE MUSICAL

12.10 PM THE BOOK OF MORMON

12.15 PM & JULIET

12.25 PM THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

12.40 PM BONNIE & CLYDE THE MUSICAL

12.55 PM CABARET

1.05 PM ONLY FOOLS AND HORSES THE MUSICAL

1.20 PM DEAR EVAN HANSEN

1.35 PM TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL

1.40 PM JERSEY BOYS

1.50 PM THE DRIFTERS GIRL

2.00 PM MAMMA MIA!

2.10 PM LA VOIX - THE EIGHTH WONDER OF THE WORLD

2.20 PM BUGSY MALONE THE MUSICAL

2.30 PM MAGIC MIKE LIVE

2.40 PM THE CHOIR OF MAN

3.05 PM SIX

3.20 PM ROLES WE'LL NEVER PLAY

3.30 PM THE BARRICADE BOYS

3.45 PM SOUTH PACIFIC

4.00 PM FERRIS & MILNES

4.15 PM JEAN PAUL GAULTIER FASHION FREAK SHOW

4.25 PM IDENTICAL

4.35 PM LADY M

4.45 PM COME FROM AWAY

5.00 PM EVENT ENDS







SUNDAY 26 JUNE

12.00 PM HEATHERS THE MUSICAL

12.10 PM FANTASTICALLY GREAT WOMEN WHO CHANGED THE WORLD THE MUSICAL

12.25 PM HAMILTON

2.55 PM WELSH OF THE WEST END

12.40 PM DISNEY AND CAMERON MACKINTOSH'S MARY POPPINS

1.00 PM LES MISÉRABLES

1.15 PM GET UP STAND UP! THE BOB MARLEY MUSICAL

1.20 PM BACK TO THE FUTURE THE MUSICAL

1.25 PM THE RSC'S MATILDA THE MUSICAL

1.35 PM PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL

1.45 PM THE CHOIR OF MAN

2.05 PM SIX

2.20 PM MAGIC MIKE LIVE

2.30 PM UNFORTUNATE: THE UNTOLD STORY OF URSULA THE SEA WITCH

2.45 PM DIVA: LIVE FROM HELL!

3.10 PM THE GREAT GATSBY

3.20 PM THE TURBINE THEATRE

3.40 PM FOOTLOOSE - THE MUSICAL

3.55 PM WE WILL ROCK YOU

4.30 PM CHESS, KINKY BOOTS AND TREASON AT DRURY LANE

5.00 PM EVENT ENDS