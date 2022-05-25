West End Live acts announced

The acts for West End Live have been revealed.

The event, set to play over the weekend of 25 and 26 June 2022, sees a variety of West End performances take place in Trafalgar Square. The event will be BSL interpreted by Sue MacLaine, Marco Nardi and Caroline Richardson.

Eleanor Lloyd, president of organiser SOLT said: "London's theatres are the envy of the world, and West End LIVE is a highlight of the theatrical calendar for so many - not just the countless fans who converge on Trafalgar Square to enjoy a wealth of incredible live entertainment, but also the hundreds of performers and crew involved in putting on what is always an unforgettable weekend. We are delighted to continue to work so closely with Westminster to deliver West End LIVE, and hugely grateful for the support of Sky, who have a long history as champions of theatre and the arts."





The shows announced today are:

& Juliet

Back To The Future - The Musical Disney's Beauty And The Beast

Bonnie And Clyde The Musical

The Book Of Mormon

Chess, Kinky Boots and Treason at Drury Lane

The Choir Of Man

Come From Away

Dear Evan Hansen

The Drifters Girl

Fantastically Great Women Who Changed The World The Musical

Disney's Frozen

Get Up Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical

Grease The Musical

The Great Gatsby

Hamilton

Heathers The Musical

Jersey Boys

Legally Blonde The Musical

Disney's The Lion King

Magic Mike Live

Mamma Mia!

Mary Poppins

The RSC's Matilda The Musical

Les Misérables

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

My Fair Lady

Only Fools And Horses The Musical

The Phantom Of The Opera

Pretty Woman: The Musical

Six

South Pacific

Tina - The Tina Turner Musical

Wicked





Further acts are to be announced – tickets for select shows are on sale below.