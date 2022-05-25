West End Live acts announced
See who's set to appear this summer
The acts for West End Live have been revealed.
The event, set to play over the weekend of 25 and 26 June 2022, sees a variety of West End performances take place in Trafalgar Square. The event will be BSL interpreted by Sue MacLaine, Marco Nardi and Caroline Richardson.
Eleanor Lloyd, president of organiser SOLT said: "London's theatres are the envy of the world, and West End LIVE is a highlight of the theatrical calendar for so many - not just the countless fans who converge on Trafalgar Square to enjoy a wealth of incredible live entertainment, but also the hundreds of performers and crew involved in putting on what is always an unforgettable weekend. We are delighted to continue to work so closely with Westminster to deliver West End LIVE, and hugely grateful for the support of Sky, who have a long history as champions of theatre and the arts."
The shows announced today are:
& Juliet
Back To The Future - The Musical Disney's Beauty And The Beast
Bonnie And Clyde The Musical
The Book Of Mormon
Chess, Kinky Boots and Treason at Drury Lane
The Choir Of Man
Come From Away
Dear Evan Hansen
The Drifters Girl
Fantastically Great Women Who Changed The World The Musical
Disney's Frozen
Get Up Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical
Grease The Musical
The Great Gatsby
Hamilton
Heathers The Musical
Jersey Boys
Legally Blonde The Musical
Disney's The Lion King
Magic Mike Live
Mamma Mia!
Mary Poppins
The RSC's Matilda The Musical
Les Misérables
Moulin Rouge! The Musical
My Fair Lady
Only Fools And Horses The Musical
The Phantom Of The Opera
Pretty Woman: The Musical
Six
South Pacific
Tina - The Tina Turner Musical
Wicked
Further acts are to be announced – tickets for select shows are on sale below.