West End Live 2021 schedule and new acts revealed

The schedule for West End Live 2021 has been revealed!

Running later this month, the weekend sees a variety of iconic shows performed for free in front of uber-fans in Trafalgar Square.

Jason Manford and Ruthie Henshall will host the event, which has stipulated that all attendees aged 18 and over demonstrate their Covid status to gain entry. The event will also be BSL interpreted by Sue MacLaine, Marco Nardi and Caroline Richardson.

We've got the full schedule laid out here (take a breathe, it goes down a fair way).





Saturday 18 September

11.00 AM – The Prince Of Egypt

11.15 AM – Disney's Frozen

11.25 AM – Wicked

11.40 AM – Come From Away

11.55 AM – Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella

12.05 PM – Hamilton

12.25 PM – The Phantom Of The Opera

12.40 PM – Mary Poppins

1.05 PM – Les Misérables

1.20 PM – Tina – The Tina Turner Musical

1.30 PM – Jersey Boys

1.50 PM – Mamma Mia!

2.05 PM – The Book Of Mormon

2.10 PM – Dreamgirls

2.25 PM – HMS Pinafore

2.35 PM – Magic Goes Wrong

2.50 PM – Ben Stock's West End Sing-A-Long

3.00 PM – Ferris & Milnes

3.15 PM – The Choir Of Man

3.30 PM – Doctor Who: Time Fracture

3.45 PM – Vanara The Musical

4 .00 PM – Bring It On The Musical

4.10 PM – What's New Pussycat?

4.20 PM – & Juliet

4.30 PM – Dear Evan Hansen

4.50 PM – Six

5.00 PM – Event Ends





Sunday 19 September

12.00 PM – Back To The Future The Musical

12.10 PM – Pretty Woman: The Musical

12.20 PM – Disney's The Lion King

12.30 PM – Amélie The Musical

12.45 PM – Pippin

1.00 PM – Matilda The Musical

1.05 PM – HMS Pinafore

1.20 PM – Grease The Musical

1.30 PM – Fantastically Great Women Who Changed The World The Musical

1.45 PM – Six

2.00 PM – Roles We'll Never Play

2.15 PM – The Barricade Boys

2.30 PM – Best Of British Pop

2.45 PM – Children Of Eden 30th Anniversary Concert

2.55 PM – The Great Gatsby

3.05 PM – The Choir Of Man

3.20 PM – Queenz – The Show With Balls!

3.40 PM – Stop The Show – Mark Read

3.50 PM – Mtfestuk2021

4.05 PM – The Last Five Years

4.20 PM – Rock Of Ages

4.35 PM – Magic Mike Live

4.45 PM – Heathers The Musical

5.00 PM – Event Ends