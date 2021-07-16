West End Frozen announces child cast ahead of first performances next month

Disney has unveiled the eight young Annas and Elsas joining the West End production ahead of its West End premiere next month.

From left to right in the picture above, those appearing in the piece are Minaii Barrowes (young Elsa), Kanon Narumi (young Anna), Sasha Watson-Lobo (young Elsa), Asanda Masike (young Anna), Freya Scott (young Elsa), Ellie Shenker (young Anna), Tilly-Raye Bayer (young Elsa) and Summer Betson (young Anna).

The cast for the London run is led by Samantha Barks (Elsa) and Stephanie McKeon (Anna), as well as Obioma Ugoala (Kristoff), Craig Gallivan (Olaf), Oliver Ormson (Hans), Richard Frame (Weselton), and alternating the role of Sven, Mikayla Jade and Ashley Birchall.

Also appearing are Jeremy Batt, Cameron Burt, Lauren Chia, Laura Emmitt, Emily-Mae (Bulda), Hannah Fairclough, Danielle Fiamanya, Chris Fung, Matt Gillett, Joe Griffiths-Brown, Emily Lane, Justin-Lee Jones, Jason Leigh Winter, Jacob Maynard, Leisha Mollyneaux, Gabriel Mokake (King Agnarr), Sarah O'Connor, Jemma Revell, Joshua St. Clair (Pabbie), Jacqui Sanchez (Queen Iduna), Jak Skelly (Oaken/Bishop), Jake Small, Kerry Spark, Isabel Snaas, Monica Swayne, and Anna Woodside.

We'll be releasing a bumper crop of content for the musical (which begins performances on 27 August) over the coming weeks – so stay tuned!

Frozen, which has music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, and book by Jennifer Lee, opened on Broadway in March 2018 and was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Musical. It follows Elsa, who is gifted with ice-manipulating powers, and her relationship with her sister Anna as they try to run a nation.