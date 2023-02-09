West End Flea Market to return in 2023

Acting for Others' West End Flea Market is returning for 2023!

Featuring a variety of stalls and stage stars offering out theatrical memorabilia, signed items, and the chance for selfies and autographs, the afternoon sees a variety of theatre fans pick up goodies and hobnob with theatreland's good and great. Last year's event raised around £45,000 for charity.

This year, the Flea Market will take place on Saturday 20 May at St Paul's Church and Churchyard, Covent Garden.

There is set to be twice as many stars taking part in this year's autograph tent, with Su Pollard also fortune telling while Christopher Biggins will oversee a "Biggins Bargains" competition.

A limited number of early bird tickets will be on sale in April giving people exclusive early access to the event via a separate entrance.