West End Bonnie and Clyde with Jeremy Jordan and Frances Mayli McCann to be filmed

The West End concert staging of Bonnie and Clyde will be filmed for a future life on the screen.

Jeremy Jordan and Frances Mayli McCann (playing the two leads) are currently in rehearsals for the show ahead of performances at Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

The cult favourite, with music by Frank Wildhorn, lyrics by Don Black and a book by Ivan Menchell, follows ill-fated lovers and outlaws Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow.

It features the songs "Raise A Little Hell", "This World Will Remember Me" and "Made In America". Appearing on Broadway in 2011, the musical previously played for a week in the UK in 2017.

Distribution plans (either streaming, cinematic release or an alternative) are yet to be revealed. The live-capture film is produced by David Treatman Creative, STEAM Motion and Sound, Fourth Wall Live, and DLAP Group.

Also involved are George Maguire as Buck, Natalie McQueen as Blanche, Trevor Dion Nicholas as Preacher and Liam Tamne as Ted. The cast is completed by Casey Al-Shaqsy (The Prince of Egypt) as Stella, Simon Anthony (The Wedding Singer) as Cop/Bud/Archie/Deputy Johnson, Gillian Bevan (Holby City) as Cummie Barrow/Eleanor, Eloise Davies (Be More Chill) as ‘Trish', Adrian Grove (Follies) as Henry Barrow, Debbie Kurup (Girl From The North Country) as Governor Miriam Ferguson, Matthew Malthouse (Matilda) as Bob Alcorn, Jeremy Secomb (Sweeney Todd) as Judge/Sheriff Schmid, Russell Wilcox (Billy Elliot) as Captain Frank Hamer and Julie Yammanee (Lazarus) as Emma Parker.

The concert is directed by Nick Winston with musical direction by Katy Richardson, with Alexzandra Sarmiento as assistant director, lighting by Zoe Spurr, set and costumes by Philip Whitcomb, sound by Tom Marshall, production management by Phil McCandlish, company stage management by Graham Harrison, deputy stage management by Anne Baxter, assistant stage management by Tom Fisher, dialect coaching by Charmian Hoare and children's casting by Keston and Keston.

The band features assistant musical director Chris Poon (keys 2), Kate Ingram (reed 1), Hannah Lawrance (reed 2), Kobi Pham (guitar 1), Jack Pennifold (guitar 2), Zach Okonkwo (drums), Elliot Lyte (fiddle) and Annie Blake (bass).