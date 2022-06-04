Watch the Welsh of the West End group perform "You Will Be Found" on Britain's Got Talent

Britain's Got Talent has gone full theatre this year!

With a wealth of stage performances (from the likes of Moulin Rouge!, Back to the Future and Sister Act tomorrow), the contestants also came from a pool of superb theatre talent.

Last night, "Welsh of the West End" took to the stage again for a semi-final performance. The group of West End performers have appeared in a wealth of shows including Wicked, Les Misérables and The Phantom of the Opera.

They performed "You Will Be Found" from Dear Evan Hansen, which recently revealed it will be completing its West End run in October 2022.

You can watch the Welsh of the West End audition here.

We'll be having an interview with Paul Wilkins, who also appeared on the show, live later today.

We won't spoil the result of the semi-final if you haven't seen the episode yet.