The Watsons to transfer to the Menier Chocolate Factory

Laura Wade's play The Watsons is to transfer to London, following its world premiere at Chichester Festival Theatre last year.

The show is directed by Samuel West and opened in Chichester in November last year. It will run in London from 20 September to 16 November, with opening night on 30 September.

The play is adapted from Jane Austen's unfinished novel and follows Emma Watson who is 19 and new in town and is looking for a good marriage for her and her sisters to avoid poverty. But while Austen never finished the plot, Wade picks up where it ends.

Design for the show is from Ben Stones, sound design is from Gregory Clarke, casting is from Charlotte Sutton. In a four star review of the show in Chichester, WhatsOnStage said "Laura Wade's superb play takes the story to another level, producing a cracking evening's entertainment." Casting for the show is yet to be announced.