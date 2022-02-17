Watch the Mimma musical cast in rehearsals

Watch the company of new musical Mimma unite in rehearsals!

John Owen-Jones, David Suchet, Louise Dearman and Celinde Schoenmaker star in the piece, with the company also featuring Ashley Riches (Carmen) and Elena Xanthoudakis (Don Giovanni).

One hundred per cent of all ticket sales (estimated to be around £65,0000) will be going to the Prince's Trust, with the evening (28 February) also featuring the BBC Concert Orchestra.

The new musical, penned by Ron Siemiginowski (composer and producer) and Giles Watson (librettist), follows a young Italian journalist who grapples with turmoil during the Second World War.

The piece will feature musical direction and orchestration by Richard Balcome, with direction by Luke Fredericks.

Tickets are on sale below.