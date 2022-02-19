Watch the Gypsy cast in their sitzprobe

WhatsOnStage has a first look at an exciting Gypsy sitzprobe ahead of Monday's performance!

The 1959 musical, which originally starred Ethel Merman, features music by Jule Styne, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by Arthur Laurents. Inspired by the memoirs of Gypsy Rose Lee, the show sees a mother cajole her daughters into a life in showbusiness. It features numbers such as "Rose's Turn", "Let Me Entertain You" and "Everything's Coming Up Roses".

Tracie Bennett, Nicola Hughes, Keala Settle, Rebecca Lock, Samantha Spiro, Melanie La Barrie and Sally Ann Triplett will be starring in the new concert revival – each playing Mamma Rose.

The evening will see a 25-piece orchestra play the show's original orchestrations, conducted by Alex Parker. The piece is directed by Paul Foster with choreography by Joanna Goodwin and sound design by Paul Smith.

Also appearing are Laura Pitt-Pulford (as Louise), Carly Mercedes Dyer (as June), Christopher Howell (as Herbie), Ebony Molina (as Electra), Rachel Stanley (as Mazzepa) and Alexxis Owen-Hobbs (as Tessie Tura).

Tickets are on sale below for Monday's event